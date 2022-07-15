Other States

SP-ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's party to support NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu

File photo of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar with Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA
PTI Lucknow July 15, 2022 11:06 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 11:39 IST

Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Friday announced it will support NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Mr. Rajbhar said the decision was taken after discussions with party leaders and office bearers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The SBSP has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Uttar Pradesh
Indian Presidential Election 2022
politics
Read more...