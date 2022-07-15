SP-ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's party to support NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu
The decision was taken after discussions with party leaders and office bearers, he said
Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Friday announced it will support NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election.
Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Mr. Rajbhar said the decision was taken after discussions with party leaders and office bearers.
The SBSP has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.
