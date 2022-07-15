SP-ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's party to support NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu

PTI July 15, 2022 11:06 IST

PTI July 15, 2022 11:06 IST

The decision was taken after discussions with party leaders and office bearers, he said

File photo of president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar with Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. File | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

The decision was taken after discussions with party leaders and office bearers, he said

Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Friday announced it will support NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election. Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Mr. Rajbhar said the decision was taken after discussions with party leaders and office bearers. The SBSP has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.



Our code of editorial values