South Gujarat battered by heavy rains

After Vadodara, it’s now the turn of Surat and other south Gujarat districts to be battered by an incessant downpour, prompting the state administration to deploy an NDRF team in Bharuch and shift people from vulnerable locations as extremely heavy rain is predicted.

In the wake of water-logging in low-lying areas, the State administration has shifted 2,649 people from five districts -- Valsad, Surat, Anand, Bharuch and Vadodara -- till Saturday evening.

“State government is continuously reviewing and monitoring flood/rainfall situations. Total preparedness at all levels and appropriate responses being done by administration. One NDRF team in Bharuch and one SDRF team in Anand being deployed,” tweeted additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Pankaj Kumar.

Due to heavy rains, many rivers in south and central Gujarat are flowing near the danger mark.

In less than six hours on Saturday morning, Olpad taluka in Surat received 298 mm of rainfall while Umerpada received 204 mm, Dharampur in Valsad district received 125 mm rainfall in the same period.

Mangrol in Surat received 269 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till 8 am on Saturday, as per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) data.

The downpour resulted in several areas and arterial roads getting water-logged and the Kim and Auranga rivers flowing near the danger mark, officials from Surat district said.

Owing to water logged roads, commuters faced difficulties as many roads in Surat city. The district administration declared holiday for schools on Saturday.

In Vadodara, the water level of the Vishwamitri river, which flows through the city, fell below the danger mark in a major sign of relief to the people and the administration as more than half of the city has been under knee-deep water.

According to Vadodara Municipal Corporation, the administration has deployed 78 water pumps to flush out water from flooded areas.

“As the Kim river, which flows through Surat district, crossed the warning level of 11 metres, personnel of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force were deployed to evacuate the residents of low-lying areas,” said Surat district collector Dhaval Kumar Patel.

Auranga river, which passes through Valsad district, was flowing at the danger mark, prompting the local administration to issue an alert.

“Due to heavy rains in Dharampur (in Valsad) in the last 24 hours, Auranga river has received a huge inflow of water due to which it is flowing at the danger level. We have alerted people living in low-lying areas and have dispatched officials. Precautionary steps are being taken and a team of NDRF has also been put on stand-by,” said Valsad Collector C.R. Kharsan.