Soren lodges FIR against ED sleuths in Ranchi over agency's searches at his Delhi house

An ED team searched Mr. Soren’s Delhi residence and camped there for almost 13 hours in order to question him in a money laundering case

January 31, 2024 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials arrive at the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials arrive at the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has lodged an FIR against senior ED personnel at the SC/ST police station here, an official said on January 31.

The police complaint was registered in connection with the central probe agency’s recent search operation at Mr. Soren’s Delhi residence, sources said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's house security did not allow ED team to enter for questioning

"An FIR has been lodged against some senior ED officials... we got the application from the Chief Minister,” Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha, told PTI.

Mr. Sinha did not provide any other details regarding the FIR.

Ruling coalition MLAs say they are behind Jharkhand CM Soren; sign letter of support without name

An ED team searched Mr. Soren’s Delhi residence on January 29, and camped there for almost 13 hours in order to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal in Jharkhand.

The agency claimed to have seized ₹36 lakh, an SUV and some "incriminating" documents during the search.

Mr. Soren is presently being questioned by ED sleuths at his Ranchi residence regarding the same case.

