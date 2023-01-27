ADVERTISEMENT

Soren becomes first Jharkhand CM to visit former Maoist hotbed 'Budha Pahad'

January 27, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - Budha Pahad

Security forces managed to free the area from the grip of Maoists through three special operations that were launched since the beginning of April 2022

PTI

Hemant Soren on January 27 became the first Jharkhand Chief Minister to visit the ‘Budha Pahad’. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hemant Soren on January 27 became the first Jharkhand Chief Minister to visit the ‘Budha Pahad’— once a Maoist hotbed that was freed from the red rebels’ control by security forces after over three decades situated near the border with Chhattisgarh, officials said.

Mr. Soren arrived at the hilltop a little after noon, where the CRPF has now set up a camp, they said.

He is expected to launch a slew of welfare schemes in ‘Budha Pahad’, located around 150 km from the State capital Ranchi, along the Latehar and Garhwa districts.

Security forces managed to free the area from the grip of Maoists through three special operations that were launched since the beginning of April 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A total of 14 Maoists were killed, while 590 others were either apprehended or had surrendered during these operations, the officials said.

Earlier attempts to drive out the red rebels from ‘Budha Pahad’ did not materialise due to its difficult terrain, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jharkhand

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US