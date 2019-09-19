Sorcery suspicion: 1 dead in attack

A man was killed and his wife and nephew were injured when their relatives attacked them on the suspicion of the woman practising sorcery, at Marabai village under Kavisuryanagar police station in Odisha’s Ganjam district.
Banamali Swain (40) died on Wednesday morning while he was being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack from MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.
His wife, Namita Swain, and nephew, Manu Swain, are being treated at MKCG Medical College and Hospital.
Ms. Swain alleged that sons of her husband’s elder brother were behind the attack. They had accused her of practising sorcery and the ailments in their family.
No arrests had been made till Wednesday afternoon.
