Sophisticated weapons, military equipment seized in Manipur

Armed personnel of 37 Assam Rifles deployed in the Tamenglong district of Manipur seized some sophisticated weapons and other military equipment from a car on Tuesday, an official statement said on Wednesday. The car came along a mountain road while personnel were carrying out search operations at the Raikilong village in the district.

The statement said that the confiscated items included one AK47 rifle, 30 rounds of AK rifle cartridges, one magazine, one bullet of 7.62 mm, and two radio sets. There were eight male and three female passengers in the vehicle. They refused to disclose who had brought the weapons, the statement said. As a result, all of them had been handed over to the police station at Keiphundai along with the confiscated items. The police are conducting further inquiry into the incident.