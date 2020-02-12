Sophisticated weapons, military equipment seized in Manipur

Armed personnel of 37 Assam Rifles deployed in the Tamenglong district of Manipur seized some sophisticated weapons and other military equipment from a car on Tuesday, an official statement said on Wednesday. The car came along a mountain road while personnel were carrying out search operations at the Raikilong village in the district.
The statement said that the confiscated items included one AK47 rifle, 30 rounds of AK rifle cartridges, one magazine, one bullet of 7.62 mm, and two radio sets. There were eight male and three female passengers in the vehicle. They refused to disclose who had brought the weapons, the statement said. As a result, all of them had been handed over to the police station at Keiphundai along with the confiscated items. The police are conducting further inquiry into the incident.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.