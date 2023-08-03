SOP to tackle cases of women duped into marriage outside of religion by presenting a fake identity in Maharashtra

August 03, 2023 06:56 am | Updated 06:56 am IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on August 2 said that the police department will be asked to frame a standard operating procedure (SOP) to handle cases where women are duped into marriage outside of religion by presenting a fake identity.

Speaking in the Assembly, Mr. Fadnavis said that police stations across the State will be sensitised on the issue and if appropriate action is not taken. A few legislators alleged that ‘Hindu girls are being lured by anti-social elements’ in Aurangabad (now Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar) district.

“I will ask the Director General of Police to frame an SOP for dealing with such cases… If an adult woman marries outside religion, law cannot be do anything unless she has been duped by the man by using a different identity,” he said.

The BJP leader, also said that the cases of women being ‘drugged’ and lured into marriage by using a fake identity will be probed, and the rescued women will be provided psychological treatment.