Soon Cabinet meetings in Uttarakhand to be paperless

The e-cabinet system will become fully operational in two months in Uttarakhand and no paper will be used during Cabinet meetings after that, State government spokesman and Minister Madan Kausik said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here on Wednesday, Mr. Kausik, who is the Urban Development Minister, said at the media briefing after the meeting.

The e-cabinet system will become fully operational in two months and Cabinet meetings will become paperless, he said.

The Cabinet, which took around 30 important decisions, also removed the administrative control over the use of ethanol by the excise department.

It was done to promote use of ethanol, Kausik said.

Maps of houses measuring up to 105 metres that are prepared by architects empanelled with the government will get immediate clearance and permission for construction, he said. The decision will help those who build small houses, Kausik added.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal for giving a concession of Rs 4.4 crore in royalty on the Rs 514 crore Rishikesh bypass project which is part of the Chardham road project, he said.