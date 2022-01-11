Sonu Sood’s sister joins Congress

Chandigarh

11 January 2022 01:32 IST

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood on Monday joined the Congress, with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi batting for her candidature from Moga for the February 14 Assembly polls. He added that the party’s sitting legislator Harjot Kamal will be suitably adjusted.

Ms. Sood’s joining will be a ‘game-changer’, said Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who along with Mr. Channi, travelled to the Sood residence in Moga for her joining-in. “It is very rare that a party (State) chief and the CM both have gone to someone’s home to grant the honour, and she deserves it,” said Mr. Sidhu. Sonu Sood and Malvika Sood met both, but the actor was not present when Ms. Sood joined the Congress.

Advertising

Advertising