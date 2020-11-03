Other States

Sonowal writes to Amit Shah on border issue

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the tension with Mizoram as a person from Cachar district died in custody in the neighbouring State.

Mr. Sonowal expressed condolences over the death of Intazul Laskar, who was “abducted by the miscreants” from the Lailapur Border Outpost area in Cachar, an official statement said. He also announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to his family, it said. “... following the sequel of boundary rows along Assam-Mizoram border, CM Sonowal sent the details of the incidents to Union Home Minister Amit Shah today,” it added. The statement did not mention the contents of the letter to Mr. Shah.

