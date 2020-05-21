Sonia launches Nyay scheme for farmers in Chhattisgarh

Other States

Congress president Sonia Gandhi launched the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay scheme in Chhattisgarh through video conferencing on Thursday and said this was a true tribute to the former prime minister.

Addressing the launch event on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary, she lauded the scheme, saying it will bring a change in the lives of farmers and help them become self-reliant.

“Such schemes should be implemented at the ground level to help bring a change in the lives of people. This is a revolutionary scheme and is a true tribute to Rajiv Gandhi. This is a big step taken in lines with the values of Rajiv Gandhi,” she said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also lauded the Chhattisgarh government for launching the scheme at a time when the poor and farmers were facing hardships due to the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown to contain the spread of the disease.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana will benefit 19 lakh farmers and help bring more area under cultivation.

He said the aim of the scheme is to help farmers earn more and bring more area in the state under cultivation, which currently stands at 20 per cent.

