Sonia Gandhi will take key decisions on Punjab govt. by first week of July: Harish Rawat

New Delhi

23 June 2021 19:20 IST

Kharge panel has submitted report to her on structural, organisational and political issues

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will make key decisions on the Punjab government by the first week of July, said general secretary in-charge of the State Harish Rawat on Wednesday after his meeting with former chief Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who joined the Congress in 2017, has questioned the leadership of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and made statements against the working of the government. Mr. Rawat evaded questions on whether Mr. Sidhu’s comments will be treated as violation of party discipline.

Mr. Rawat said he is studying all the comments made by Mr. Sidhu and will advise him accordingly. “The general secretary’s job is to give advice and so far the Punjab leaders have listened to me. At an appropriate time, I will give advice or if need be directions.”

He said the AICC panel formed by Ms. Gandhi on Punjab held detailed discussions with Capt. Amarinder Singh on Tuesday on the progress of 18 major manifesto promises and set deadlines for him to deliver on pending pledges, including Bargari and drug rackets within the perimeters of the law.

The panel chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge has already submitted a report to the Congress chief on the structural, organisational and political issues.

Questions were also asked on why Mr. Gandhi did not meet the Chief Minister. Mr. Rawat said the leadership will meet when required.

Mr. Rawat said the panel had asked Capt. Amarinder to take action against the sand and transport mafia, besides ensuring free 200 units of power per urban household.

“A lot of promises were made in our manifesto. Many have been fulfilled. We discussed all that with the Chief Minister.”