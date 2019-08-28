Sonia Gandhi dissolves Odisha Cong. committee

The uncertainty has finally ended for the Congress in Odisha with the party’s national president Sonia Gandhi dissolving the Pradesh Congress Committee office-bearers and all other committees constituted for the recently held Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the State.

PCC president Niranjan Patnaik and two working presidents Chiranjib Biswal and Pradip Majhi, however, will continue in their posts as per the decision taken by the Congress president on Monday.

Resigned from post

Mr. Patnaik, who was appointed PCC president in April 2018, had resigned from his post following the poor performance of the Congress in the State in the recent elections.

His resignation, however, was not accepted by the AICC.

“We are sure and confident that we will fight back and recover our space in Odisha politics,” said Saptagiri Ulaka, party’s lone Member of Parliament from Koraput, in a tweet, while thanking the Congress leadership for taking the necessary steps in reviving the party in the State.

A party leader in Bhubaneswar expressed satisfaction over the AICC decision. As Mr. Patnaik, Mr. Biswal and Mr. Majhi have remained in their posts they should constitute different committees of the PCC without delay, he said.

Regaining lost ground

Another office-bearer of the party said that organisational restructuring should be carried out at all levels to regain the party’s lost ground in the State. The ensuing urban body elections will offer a chance to revitalise the party across the State, he said.

The Congress has been losing strength in Odisha in recent years by losing ground to the Bharatiya Janata Party that is growing fast since it emerged as the number one rival to the ruling Biju Janata Dal in the panchayat elections in 2017.

The Congress bagged only one Lok Sabha and nine Assembly seats in the recent elections as against one Lok Sabha and 16 Assembly seats in 2014.