Sonia asks Punjab CM to be ready to tackle COVID-19 cases

People being sensitised to take precautions, says Channi

Concerned over the recent surge in the COVID-19 cases throughout the country, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has directed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to be fully prepared to combat any eventuality arising out of the pandemic, especially in the wake of the new variant — Omicrcon.

According to an official statement, Ms. Gandhi, who spoke to Mr. Channi over phone, said there should be no complacency in this regard and concerted efforts should be made to face any possibility of emergency efficaciously.

Apprising Ms. Gandhi, the Chief Minister said he was constantly monitoring the current situation with the Health, Medical Education & Research Department and other line departments to put in place all the requisite infrastructure in place to effectively tackle any emergency in case the situation so warrants.

He apprised Ms. Gandhi that the testing has already been intensified, coupled with ramping up the available primary and secondary medical services to provide the best possible treatment to the patients. Mr. Channi said overall situation in the State was under control and people were being sensitised to take precautionary measures as per the protocols.

The Chief Minister said he has already directed the Chief Secretary to be in touch with all the Deputy Commissioners to review the current situation on daily basis and brief him accordingly to keep a close tab over the pandemic scenario.