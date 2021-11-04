Sonia accepts Amarinder’s resignation

New Delhi

04 November 2021 03:49 IST

Mr. Singh had sent his resignation letter to Ms. Gandhi on Tuesday.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi accepted the resignation of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain (Retd) Amarinder Singh on Wednesday. Party general secretary K.C. Venugopal said, “Hon’ble Congress President has accepted the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh from the primary membership of Indian National Congress”. Mr. Singh had sent his resignation letter to Ms. Gandhi on Tuesday.

