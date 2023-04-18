ADVERTISEMENT

Song used for world record Bihu performance hurts Nagas of Assam 

April 18, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - Guwahati:

After the All Assam Naga Welfare Society, the All Assam Tangsa Students’ Union slammed the use of the “racist song” that called the Nagas okora, meaning stupid or dumb

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waved to the Assamese Bihu dancers dressed in their traditional attires to take part in an attempt at the Guinness Book of World Records at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on 14 April 2023. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Nagas of Assam have condemned the “racist” song during the Bihu performance that created a world record on April 13.

About 11,300 female dancers and male drummers had assembled for the “largest Bihu performance at a single venue” to create two world records acknowledged by Guinness. The 15-minute performance was organised at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

One of the songs used for the record-breaking show, however, did not go down well with the Naga communities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Eye on Guinness, Assam stages largest Bihu performance 

After the All Assam Naga Welfare Society (AANWS), the All Assam Tangsa Students’ Union slammed the use of the “racist song” that called the Nagas okora, meaning stupid or dumb. They also deplored the use of the word Nagini in the song, which apparently means ‘Naga woman’ but is construed as being likened to a snake.

“We have noticed that Naga communities have been insulted in the lyrics of the song using the words like okora Noga, Nagini, etc.,” AANWS president Shompha Wangsu and general secretary Manto Konyak said in a statement.

“The sentiments of Naga people living in Assam since time immemorial are hurt by a Bihu song performed by Bihu exponent Ranjit Gogoi at the event,” the Tangsa students’ body said.

Tangsa is a Naga community living in areas straddling Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Also read: PM Modi gets into Bihu mood after world record show 

Videos of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries joining in when the “objectionable” song was sung have gone viral on conventional and social media in Nagaland, attracting condemnation.

Many in Assam have also criticised the “poor choice of song” for a world record-breaking performance and called for a review of songs that denigrate tribal people or hill dwellers.

Officials of Assam’s Cultural Affairs Department, which organised the event, said the song was a traditional one and the “intention was not to hurt the Naga community”.

About 2.5 lakh people belonging to 10 Naga communities are spread across 11 districts of Assam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US