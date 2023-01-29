ADVERTISEMENT

Sonam Wangchuk 'house arrest' in Leh reprehensible: CPI(M)

January 29, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The CPI(M) said the move was to prevent him from speaking on bringing the Union Territory under Schedule 6 of the Constitution

PTI

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after Ladakh-based education reformist Sonam Wangchuk claimed that he had been placed under house arrest at his institute in Leh, the CPI(M) hit out at the government, saying the move was to prevent him from speaking on bringing the Union Territory under Schedule 6 of the Constitution.

The police, however, denied Mr. Wangchuk's charge and said he was only prevented from observing a five-day fast at Khardung La top.

"Magsaysay awardee Sonam Wangchuk's life inspired '3 Idiots'. He launched a campaign to safeguard Ladakh's unique attributes and is under house arrest for this! Prevented from speaking on Schedule 6 and risks of climate change and on Republic Day! Reprehensible," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Wangchuk, a prominent engineer who inspired a pivotal character in the Bollywood blockbuster "3 Idiots", had announced the hunger strike at the 18,380-feet-high Khardung La from January 26 to invite the BJP-led Centre's attention to the demands of the people of Ladakh. These included the extension of the sixth schedule of the Constitution and environmental protection from unchecked industrial and commercial expansion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Ladakh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US