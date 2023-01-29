HamberMenu
Sonam Wangchuk 'house arrest' in Leh reprehensible: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) said the move was to prevent him from speaking on bringing the Union Territory under Schedule 6 of the Constitution

January 29, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. File

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after Ladakh-based education reformist Sonam Wangchuk claimed that he had been placed under house arrest at his institute in Leh, the CPI(M) hit out at the government, saying the move was to prevent him from speaking on bringing the Union Territory under Schedule 6 of the Constitution.

The police, however, denied Mr. Wangchuk's charge and said he was only prevented from observing a five-day fast at Khardung La top.

"Magsaysay awardee Sonam Wangchuk's life inspired '3 Idiots'. He launched a campaign to safeguard Ladakh's unique attributes and is under house arrest for this! Prevented from speaking on Schedule 6 and risks of climate change and on Republic Day! Reprehensible," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.

Mr. Wangchuk, a prominent engineer who inspired a pivotal character in the Bollywood blockbuster "3 Idiots", had announced the hunger strike at the 18,380-feet-high Khardung La from January 26 to invite the BJP-led Centre's attention to the demands of the people of Ladakh. These included the extension of the sixth schedule of the Constitution and environmental protection from unchecked industrial and commercial expansion.

