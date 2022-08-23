Sonali Phogat: Goa police registers unnatural death case

An "unnatural death" case has been registered at Anjuna

PTI Panaji
August 23, 2022 20:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonali Phogat. File. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have registered an unnatural death case after BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat was "brought dead" at a hospital at Anjuna in North Goa, a senior police official said on August 23.

"Preliminary enquiry has revealed that she had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying in a hotel in Anjuna. Today early morning she started feeling uneasiness at a hotel and was shifted to hospital wherein she was declared brought dead," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said.

He said the police received a call at 9.00 am about the matter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An "unnatural death" case has been registered at Anjuna, he said.

"Statements of the relevant witnesses are being recorded and Anjuna Police have written to the Department of Forensic Medicine at Goa Medical College for appointing a panel of doctors for conducting post-mortem examination," he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Further investigation is in progress, the DSP said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
death
Goa

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app