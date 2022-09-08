Sonali Phogat death | Goa minister says everything happening in State shouldn't be linked to tourism

Phogat died in Goa last month

PTI Panaji
September 08, 2022 14:00 IST

Sonali Phogat. File

Against the backdrop of BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death in Goa, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Thursday said everything happening in the coastal State should not be linked to tourism.

Talking to reporters in Panaji, Mr. Khaunte also expressed concern over the drug menace and said they want tourists to act responsibly in the beach State.

Phogat (43), a former Tik Tok star and contestant on the reality TV show “Big Boss", died in Goa last month. The State police have arrested five people and booked two of them on charges of murder.

Mr. Khaunte said, "The incident like the death of Sonali Phogat should not be linked to the tourism industry and its prospects." "The police department is investigating Phogat's death. Let the investigation reveal the truth behind her death," he said.

Every time something happens in Goa, it is being linked to the tourism industry, he said.

“Drugs are a serious concern and the State government is strictly working to check the menace,” he said adding that “we cannot connect everything to tourism.” Tourism is the backbone of Goa, he said.

“We want tourists to come and enjoy in the State but act responsibly,” the minister said.

The Goa government is working to ensure tourism in the State moves in the right direction.

