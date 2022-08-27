Sonali Phogat death case case: Goa Congress seeks CBI probe

Police trying to hush up the case, alleges Leader of Opposition, Michael Lobo

PTI Panaji
August 27, 2022 10:11 IST

Yashodhra, daughter of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat, along with others carries the mortal remains of her mother during the funeral procession, at Rishi Nagar in Hisar district, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on Saturday, August 27, 2022, demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged murder of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat claiming the police were trying to hush up the matter.

Phogat died in Goa on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances following which two men, including her personal assistant, who had accompanied her to the coastal State are arrested on the charge of murder by the state police.

Also read: BJP’s Sonali Phogat was drugged by accused before death: Goa Police

“Many politicians said that her death was due to a heart attack. But finally, it has been revealed as murder. There is more to this murder than meets the eye and every angle needs to be investigated. These kinds of cases need to be investigated by the CBI to unravel the truth," Goa Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo said.

