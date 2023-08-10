Son of Maharashtra MLA booked for kidnapping, assault of music company CEO

August 10, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Pune

The Mumbai police on Thursday booked the son of MLA Prakash Surve, who is from the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, along with 13 others for allegedly kidnapping the CEO of a music company at gunpoint.

A case was lodged against Raj Surve, the son of Magathane legislator Prakash Surve, for assaulting and abusing the music company CEO on behalf of the owner of another music company to settle a financial dispute between the two businessmen.

The FIR registered at Vanrai police station at Goregaon in Mumbai named four of the accused, including Mr. Raj Surve. The case was lodged after the CEO filed a complaint, saying that he had been abused and threatened at the MLA’s office.

As per the FIR, the complainant, whose company lends loans to other firms, had a financial dispute with another businessman, who had taken a loan.

The businessman who had got the loan used the funds for some other reason instead of expanding his business and allegedly wanted to end the agreement, the FIR said. The complainant had asked for his money back.

On August 9, the complainant was allegedly threatened over the phone and assaulted in his office by Mr. Raj Surve’s men.

They then reportedly took him to Mr. Prakash Surve’s office in Dahisar in suburban Mumbai at gunpoint and assaulted the victim there as well.

According to the FIR, Mr. Raj Surve allegedly told the complainant to settle the dispute saying he would not be let go until he did so.

After the fracas at the MLA’s office, the complainant’s family approached the police and managed to rescue him, following which a case was registered against Mr. Raj Surve and others on charges of kidnapping and assault under the Indian Penal Code and Sections of the Arms Act.