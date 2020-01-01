Other States

Son of Bhajan singer found dead, one held

more-in

The body of the missing child of a Bhajan singer, who was found dead along with his wife and daughter at their home in Shamli district Tuesday, was recovered on Wednesday from a car in Haryana’s Panipat, even as police arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the case.

The body of the 10-year-old missing son of Ajay Pathak (42) was recovered with burns from the dickey of the car, police said.

Bhajan singer Pathak, his wife Neha and their daughter Vasudhra (12) were killed with sword at their home in Punjabi Colony in the neighbouring district Tuesday evening, they said.

Himashu Saini, who used to learn music from Pathak, was arrested in connection with the case.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2020 11:07:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/son-of-bhajan-singer-found-dead-one-held/article30453871.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY