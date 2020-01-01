Son of Bhajan singer found dead, one held

The body of the missing child of a Bhajan singer, who was found dead along with his wife and daughter at their home in Shamli district Tuesday, was recovered on Wednesday from a car in Haryana’s Panipat, even as police arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the case.

The body of the 10-year-old missing son of Ajay Pathak (42) was recovered with burns from the dickey of the car, police said.

Bhajan singer Pathak, his wife Neha and their daughter Vasudhra (12) were killed with sword at their home in Punjabi Colony in the neighbouring district Tuesday evening, they said.

Himashu Saini, who used to learn music from Pathak, was arrested in connection with the case.