‘Something good is going to happen in Goa polls’

Panaji

05 December 2021 01:00 IST

AAP represents honest politics, struggles of the people: Kejriwal

All divine forces are coming together and something good is going to happen this time, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, in a cryptic remark months ahead of the Goa Assembly election.

On CM’s name

The Delhi Chief Minister said his party represents “honest politics” and that it would take a decision on announcing its chief ministerial face for Goa at an “appropriate time”.

Mr. Kejriwal arrived in Goa on Saturday and met the party’s local leader Amit Palekar, who was on an indefinite fast against an under-construction bungalow being built in an “unauthorised” manner at an Old Goa heritage precinct. The fast ended on Friday after the State Government announced action against the controversial structure.

‘People’s victory’

“This is a victory of the people of Goa. This time, all the divine forces are coming together and something good is going to happen,” Mr. Kejriwal said while talking to reporters in the presence of Mr. Palekar at his residence in Merces village on the outskirts of Panaji.

“AAP represents honest politics. It represents struggle of the people and raises issues of the public,” he said.

Despite the doctors advising Mr. Palekar to stop his fast on the third day due to his deteriorating health condition, he continued with it for the sake of saving the heritage of the state.

“Whoever says that Mr. Palekar was fasting to gain political mileage should also join in such long fasts which purify the soul,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

When asked whether Mr. Palekar would be announced AAP’s chief ministerial face in Goa, Mr. Kejriwal said the decision would be taken at the right time. He dismissed the charge that Mr. Palekar undertook the fast to project himself as the party’s CM face.

“No one fasts for five days to become a CM. We have seen how someone with ₹100 crore buys MLAs to become a CM,” he said.