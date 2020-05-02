Some restrictions will be eased: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday that some lockdown restrictions in green and orange zones will be eased after May 3, but warned people against acting in haste and overcrowding as it would force the State to re-impose tough curbs on movement.

“I know everyone has pending work to attend to. At the same time, we must take cautious steps to ensure the infection does not flare up again and the present gains are not lost. Normal life has to be restored carefully,” he said in a special address to mark 60 years of Maharashtra’s formation.

Admitting that economic activity has come to halt and could lead to a surge in unemployment, the CM said: “But, along with finance, priority must be given to the real resource of any nation — its people. Lives of people must be saved so that we all can extricate the society from this battle.”

Tread with caution

Urging people to exercise extreme caution in red zones (red, orange and green zones have been demarcated based on the intensity of cases), Mr. Thackeray said Mumbai and its neighbouring areas like Kalyan, Dombivali, Panvel, Pune and surrounding areas, as well as parts of Nagpur and Sambhajinagar are in the red for now, with COVID-19 cases rising gradually.

“At present, it is not in our interest to restart normal activities there. In the orange zone, which includes districts with active cases, we are planning to increase activities, barring in some areas. We are gradually removing restrictions in green zones,” said Mr. Thackeray.

Mumbai and other municipal corporations are using pulse oximeters on a door-to-door basis, especially in slums, to check people’s oxygen levels. “Over 2 lakh people have been examined. This helps us know about the oxygen levels, especially among those with diabetes and hypertension, as they are more vulnerable,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Thackeray said that based on the Centre’s permissions, those who want to leave for other States will be allowed to do so, only with due discipline and precautions and after speaking to those States. “Similarly, even those wanting to return to Maharashtra will be allowed. States are in touch with each other for this transfer. Transport facilities will be provided for those wanting to leave,” he said.