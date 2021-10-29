Some PF staffers moonlight for private sector: vigilance report

Official held after being caught receiving payment

Officials entrusted with the safekeeping of workers’ retirement corpus worth lakhs of crores have been found to be working on the side to further private employers’ interests instead, in a blatant and widespread violation of civil services rules in PF offices across the country.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has “discovered” that several officers and staff are offering their “services” to private firms in return for monetary remuneration routed directly to them or to their family members.

While one officer has been arrested after being caught red-handed “negotiating and accepting illegal payments” from an employer, 16 staffers were found involved in such activities at a single PF office. In a separate case, a social security assistant was trapped in the act of helping a firm secure a PF code number.

“In some of the offices, the practice of PF consultancy is so entrenched that it has come to be viewed as normal. Recent joint surprise check in one office yielded incriminating evidence against as many as 16 officials, which demonstrates how pervasive the malaise has become,” the vigilance wing pointed out in a missive to top PF Commissioners across regions on Thursday.

“Instances of staff actively engaging in consultancy abound and have only increased over the years with no fear or understanding of the consequences,” said the communiqué, urging senior officers to stop “ignoring or taking a lenient view” on such matters and take prompt action with “requisite gravity” against all such officials.

Coming on the back of a multi-crore fraud in a Mumbai EPF office, where several staffers connived to siphon out funds from the country’s largest retirement fund’s corpus, the letter approved by the Central PF Commissioner (CPFC) Mukhmeet Singh Bhatia stressed that the “reputational risk to the organisation” by the conduct of employees moonlighting for the private sector is “incalculable”.

“It is observed that the disciplinary authorities often tend to ignore or take a lenient view when such misconduct is noticed and the delinquent officials are allowed to get away without disciplinary action,” the directive, dated October 28, recorded.

Mr. Bhatia is the Director General of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) but has been given additional charge of the EPFO.