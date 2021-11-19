Some parties keep farmers entangled in problems: Modi criticises Opposition

PM launches developmental projects to alleviate water shortage and provide relief to farmers in Bundelkhand

Speaking in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh soon after he announced the withdrawal of the contentious three farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched an attack on Opposition parties and said keeping farmers entangled in problems has been the basis of some parties.

Also read: Explained | How to repeal a law?

“They do politics of problems. We do samadhaan ki rashtra neeti (a national policy for solutions),” Mr. Modi said in Mahoba district of Bundelkhand where he launched developmental projects aimed at alleviating water shortage in the region and to provide relief to farmers. These projects include the Arjun Sahayak Project, the Ratauli Weir Project, the Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Project at a cumulative cost of ₹3,250 crore. Their operationalisation will help in the irrigation of around 65,000 hectares of land in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda and Lalitpur, benefiting lakhs of farmers of the region, the PM said.

In the 2017 U.P. Assembly election, the BJP clean swept the Bundelkhand region, winning all 19 seats.

Mr. Modi said the governments that ruled in U.P. before the BJP did not leave any stone unturned in destroying Bundelkhand and claimed that they handed over its resources and jungles to the mafia. “When bulldozer is running on these mafia in U.P., some people are raising a cry. No matter how much they cry aloud, the development work of U.P. and Bundelkhand will not stop,” Mr. Modi said.

His reference to a “bulldozer” comes from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s oft-repeated assertions that his government was running the bulldozer over the property of mafia criminals.

Talking about the benefits of the PM-KISAN scheme for farmers, Mr. Modi said that the “parivarvadiyo ki sarkare” or governments run by those into dynasty politics would make several announcements in the name of peasants but the farmers would not get a single penny. In contrast, he said, his government had directly transferred ₹1,62,000 crore into the accounts of farmers.