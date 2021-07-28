Some officers obstructing my departmental work to please Chief Minister: Vij

They will pay a heavy price, he warns

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday alleged that some officers in the government are obstructing his departmental work to “please” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Dismissing reports suggesting differences between him and the Chief Minister, Mr. Vij said he and Mr. Khattar are good friends. He said the officers will have pay a heavy price for playing “dirty game”.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Mr. Vij said, “Some officers are obstructing my departmental works to please the Honourable Chief Minister keeping in mind as if me (I) and CM are against each other. They are very badly mistaken. We are good friends. Officers playing this dirty game will have to suffer heavily for this.”

The statement is being seen against the backdrop of a tussle between Mr. Vij and Mr. Khattar surrounding the extension of tenure of Director General of Police Manoj Yadava.

While Mr. Vij wanted the DGP to be replaced on completion of his two-year term earlier this year, Mr. Lal was keen on retaining him, and eventually Mr. Yadava was granted a one-year extension by the Centre. Mr. Yadava, however, sought premature repatriation to the Intelligence Bureau last month.

Differences between the two leaders had been brewing since Mr. Vij was given the crucial home portfolio after he won his seat for a sixth time in the 2019 State Assembly polls while most of the Ministers of the BJP government lost. The home portfolio was with Mr. Khattar during his first term in 2014-19.

(With PTI inputs)