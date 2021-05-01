Some key Maharashtra ministers diverting oxygen, Remdesivir: Fadnavis

‘The Union government has allocated the largest portion of liquid oxygen as well as Remdesivir, which is in high demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, for Maharashtra compared to other states.’

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday alleged some key ministers in the Maharashtra government are diverting the supply of medical oxygen and Remdesivir to their respective districts at the cost of other areas.

Speaking at the inauguration of a COVID Care Centre in the interior Palghar district, Mr. Fadnavis said the Union government has allocated the largest portion of liquid oxygen as well as Remdesivir, which is in high demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, for Maharashtra compared to other states.

“The Union government has allocated 1,800 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to Maharashtra while Remdesivir quota is increased by 40,000 vials daily. This means, the state now has an adequate supply of oxygen and Remdesivir.

“But some powerful ministers are diverting the supply of medical and Remdesivir to their home districts during distribution,” the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly said.

A minister belongs to the entire state, the former Chief Minister said.

“Ministers must take care of their districts but it does not mean that people from other areas be deprived of these necessary supplies,” he said.