Nigeria seeks India’s help to emulate Jan Aushadhi Kendra model

April 18, 2023

Nigeria, among the worst in Africa in terms of health indicators, has sought India’s help to set up stores similar to the Jan Aushadhi Kendras in an attempt to make available quality medicines, consumables, and surgical items at affordable prices for all and reduce the out-of-pocket expenditure of consumers and patients.

Confirming that Nigeria had approached India, a senior Health Ministry official said, “For India it is always health before commerce.’’

He added that several other countries participating in an ongoing G20 meet had also shown interest in replicating the model.

The Jan Aushadhi Scheme was launched by the then government in November 2008 and till May 2014, only 80 Jan Aushadi stores were in operation in select States. It was later revamped as the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana.

There were 9,082 PMBJP Kendras in the country as of January 31, 2023. At 1,293, Uttar Pradesh has the most number of kendras, followed by Karnataka (1034), Kerala (977), Tamil Nadu (859) and Maharashtra (636).

“PMBJP is aimed at popularising generic medicines among the masses and dispelling the prevalent notion that low-priced generic medicines are of inferior quality or are less effective. This is also to ensure easy availability of the menstrual health services [Janaushadhi ‘Suvidha’ sanitary napkins] to all women across India and generate employment by engaging individual entrepreneurs in the opening of the kendras,’’ a senior official said.

According to the Health Ministry, in the past eight years, the estimated amount saved by citizens increased to ₹20,000 crore with more than 10 lakh people visiting the kendras every day.

According to the Economic Survey 2023, out-of-pocket health expenditure in India accounted for 48.2% of the total health expenditure and half of the total health expenditure was paid by patients directly at the point of treatment.

