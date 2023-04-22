HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Some are pursuing politics of hate to try divide the country: Mamata Banerjee

The Chief Minister of West Bengal said that she is ready to give her life but "will not allow a division of the country".

April 22, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 22 claimed that some people are trying to divide the nation by pursuing politics of hate and said that she is ready to give her life but "will not allow a division of the country".

Ms. Banerjee, speaking at a congregation for Eid namaz at the city's Red Road, also urged people to unite and ensure that the right-wing BJP party is defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Some people are trying to divide the country and practise politics of hate ... I am ready to give my life but will not allow any division of the country," she said, without naming anyone.

Accusing the saffron camp of trying to change the constitution of the country, Ms. Banerjee said "she will not allow implementation of NRC in West Bengal." It has been the TMC's stand that the National Register of Citizens and the Citizen's Amendment Act which confers citizenship rights on minorities from neighbouring countries was not needed and existing citixenship records and acts were sufficient.

"I am ready to fight the money power (of her political opponents), and (central) agencies (which her party alleges has been unleashed on TMC with a political motive), but I will not bow my head," she said.

"In one year's time, elections will be held to decide who will come to power in our country. Let us promise that we will unite and fight against divisive forces. We must ensure that all of us together vote them out in the next polls. If we fail to protect democracy, then everything will be finished."

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata / state politics / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.