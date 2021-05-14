Sombre Eid amidst pandemic in J&K

India, Pakistan armies exchange sweets across LoC

J&K celebrated a subdued Eid on Thursday, with no major congregational prayers held at any major shrine or mosque, amid a strict 'Corona curfew'.

Indian and Pakistan armies exchanged sweets across the Line of Control (LoC).

Security forces sealed all major mosques and shrines, including the Jamia Masjid and the Hazratbal shrine, since morning and the movement of people was restricted to those associated with essential services.

J&K is witnessing a strict lockdown in the wake of growing cases of coronavirus this month and increasing number of deaths.

Most people stayed indoors and avoided traditional visits to each others' houses to exchange greetings.

The lockdown also impacted businesses, especially small-time shopkeepers selling goods to children. Kashmir Bakers and Confectionery Federation president Umar Mukhtar said only around 20 per cent sales were recorded this year. “Our business saw a loss of ₹30-₹40 crore,” he said.

Greetings revived

An Army spokesman said the tradition of India and Pakistan exchanging sweets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr was revived. Meetings were held at the Tithwal crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar, Kupwara; and Kaman Aman Setu in Uri to exchange sweets and pleasantries.

“The newly achieved calm along the Line of Control as a result of renewed ceasefire has brought warmth, which has been displayed on several occasions by the two neighbours. Exchange of youths, who inadvertently crossed over on three occasions in the last two months, at the zero line in Tithwal bode well for the future,” the spokesman said.

The Army said the exchange of sweets and pleasantries was conducted by both the sides with full adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.