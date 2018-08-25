Solider killed in blast near LoC in Kupwara

One soldier was killed and another injured in twin landmine explosions near the Line of Control (LoC) in the frontier district of Kupwara on Saturday.

Rifleman Nihal Gurang was hit by the blast near the LoC in the Keran Sector during a patrol on Friday night.

He was airlifted to the 92 Base Hospital Badamibagh here, but died of his injuries. In another incident, a police official said soldier Abishekh Chhetri suffered multiple splinter injuries after a landmine exploded in the Gogal Dar area on Friday night.