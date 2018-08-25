Other States

Solider killed in blast near LoC in Kupwara

more-in

One soldier was killed and another injured in twin landmine explosions near the Line of Control (LoC) in the frontier district of Kupwara on Saturday.

Rifleman Nihal Gurang was hit by the blast near the LoC in the Keran Sector during a patrol on Friday night.

He was airlifted to the 92 Base Hospital Badamibagh here, but died of his injuries. In another incident, a police official said soldier Abishekh Chhetri suffered multiple splinter injuries after a landmine exploded in the Gogal Dar area on Friday night.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Other States
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 11:12:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/solider-killed-in-blast-near-loc-in-kupwara/article24781887.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY