Solider killed during anti-militancy operation in Anantnag

Security personnel foil terror plot, defuse IED in Rajouri

Army jawans standing guard near the encounter site in the Watnar area of Kokernag in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on April 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

An Army personnel was killed during an anti-militancy operation in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Saturday.

An official said the soldier was hit by bullets when a search party of the security forces established contact with hiding militants during an anti-militancy operation in the Watnar area of Kokernag in Anantnag.

There were reports of two to four militants hiding at the encounter site. The operation was on till late in the evening.

Meanwhile, the security forces said they had foiled a terror plot by recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) on Rajouri-Gurdan road in Rajouri district in the Pir Panjal Valley.

A police spokesman said the IED was taken to a safe location and destroyed later.

The police said they had a credible input that some suspicious movement had taken place in Gurdan Chawa village on Rajouri-Gurdan road.

“During an operation, a suspicious object was found lying there alongside the road, which turned out to be an IED during examination,” the police said.