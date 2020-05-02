Two soldiers dead, one injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Kashmir's Baramulla: Army

Two soldiers died and one soldier, along with at least four civilians, was injured as Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.

A Srinagar-based Army spokesperson initially said three soldiers were injured in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan, which started around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, in Baramulla's Rampur Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

Army sources said two soldiers were "critically injured" in Pakistan's firing and shelling, before news of their death was confirmed.

"Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," the spokesperson said.

At least four civilians, identified as Shanaza Bano (12), Tahira Bano (20), Touseef Ahmad Khatana (4) and Hassan suffered injuries when Pakistan opened fire and lobbed shells at Churanda village along the LoC.

"Two seriously wounded were admitted to a local hospital," an official said.

Police sources said several shells landed in civilian areas of Chrunda, Batgran, Hathlanga, Mothal, Sahoora, Silikote, Balkote, Nambla, Garkote areas in Baramulla's Uri area.