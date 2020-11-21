Other States

Soldier killed in Pak firing along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

Indian army soldiers near the Line of Control in Rajouri near Jammu. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

A soldier of the Indian Army was killed on Saturday as Pakistani forces opened fire on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The unprovoked firing from across the border in Lam area of Nowshera sector took place around 1 a.m., resulting in critical injuries to a havaldar, who died later, the officials said.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly to silence the Pakistani guns, and cross-border firing between the two sides continued for quite some time, they added.

Related Topics
LoC tensions
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2020 11:29:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/soldier-killed-in-pak-firing-along-loc-in-jks-rajouri/article33147986.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY