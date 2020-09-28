Other States

Soldier injured in Pak. firing in Kupwara: Army

A soldier was injured in mortar firing by Pakistan army along the Line of Control in the Machil sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in the sector on Monday morning by firing mortars and other weapons,” a defence spokesman said in Srinagar.

One soldier was injured and evacuated to hospital where his condition is stable, he said.

He said a befitting response is being given.

