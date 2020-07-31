Other States

Soldier injured in militant attack in Pulwama

Army personnel at an encounter site in Pulwama. File

Army personnel at an encounter site in Pulwama. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

A soldier was injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday.

An Army spokesman said an Army vehicle, part of an area domination patrol, was fired upon by terrorists with an under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) in the Drabgam area.

“One soldier was injured. He is stable,” the Army said.

The Army cordoned off the area and started a search operation. Preliminary investigation suggested that the militants fired from an orchard.

