Soldier injured in exchange of fire near LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

Operation on against group of armed men, according to Army.

One soldier has been injured during a firefight with “a group of armed men” near the Line of Control (LoC) in Pir Panjal’s Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

An Army spokesman said the incident took place in Dadal village, a few kilometres away from the LoC.

“Based on information regarding the presence of a small group of suspicious armed persons near Dadal, search operations were launched on Tuesday evening. During the night, an exchange of fire took place, in which one soldier received minor injuries and was evacuated,” a Jammu-based Army spokesman said.

The Army said the operation was in progress in the area.