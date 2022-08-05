Soldier, civilian injured in Kulgam encounter

Security forces rush towards encounter site in Redwani area of south Kashmir Kulgam district on Friday. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

August 05, 2022 16:39 IST

Search in the area is still going on.

An army man and a civilian were injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Redwani area of Kulgam district following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"One Army Jawan and one civilian got injured in the #encounter. Search in the area is still going on. Further details shall follow," a police spokesman tweeted.

It was not clear as to how the civilian was injured in the encounter.