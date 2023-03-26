Solar companies supply educational material to schools in Bikaner division

March 26, 2023 03:38 am | Updated 03:38 am IST - JAIPUR

Solar companies functioning in Rajasthan, supported by the State Renewable Energy Corporation, have supplied educational material to schools in Bikaner division. The State is attracting new investments in the field of renewable energy after developing 10 gw solar power capacity, which has enabled it to emerge as the country’s solar hub.

The Rajasthan Solar Park Development Company and Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan have distributed electronic equipment, furniture, smart televisions, digital boards, projects and sports material to schools, as part of their corporate social responsibility activities. Minister of State for Energy Bhanwar Singh Bhati took the initiative for getting the material for schools.

At a programme organised in Bikaner over the weekend, Mr. Bhati said the region, which was rich in solar energy, had made an identity for itself in the field, leading to more investments. This had also generated employment for the youth. The solar companies were supporting the development works in the region, he said.

New solar park

The educational material worth ₹65 lakh, made available to more than a dozen schools in the Bikaner division, would help in the improvement of quality of education, Mr. Bhati said. Power connections were also being given to all schools in the region, while a new 1,450 mw solar park was proposed to be established in Poogal tehsil, he added.

The manufacturing of necessary equipment for solar power plants and their assembling in the State, have created new employment opportunities for the local youth. While the State has occupied the first position in solar power generation by setting up projects of 14,825 mw, the government is making efforts to connect the people with solar energy and encouraging them to install solar rooftop plants at their houses, factories and offices.