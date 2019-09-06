SOI wins PU’s president post

Chetan Chaudhary of the Student Organisation of India, the student wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal, on Friday won the post of president of the Panjab University’s students’ council.
The three other posts — vice-president, secretary and joint secretary — were won by the National Students’ Union of India candidates.
Mr. Chaudhary secured 2,792 votes for the president’s post of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council. He defeated Paras Ratan of the ABVP by a margin of 479 votes, said a release. NSUI’s Rahul Kumar won the vice-president’s post by securing 3,520 votes while Tegbir Singh won the secretary’s post with 3,188 votes. Manpreet Singh Mahal won the JS post with 3,796 votes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor