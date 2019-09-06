SOI wins PU’s president post

Chetan Chaudhary of the Student Organisation of India, the student wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal, on Friday won the post of president of the Panjab University’s students’ council.

The three other posts — vice-president, secretary and joint secretary — were won by the National Students’ Union of India candidates.

Mr. Chaudhary secured 2,792 votes for the president’s post of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council. He defeated Paras Ratan of the ABVP by a margin of 479 votes, said a release. NSUI’s Rahul Kumar won the vice-president’s post by securing 3,520 votes while Tegbir Singh won the secretary’s post with 3,188 votes. Manpreet Singh Mahal won the JS post with 3,796 votes.