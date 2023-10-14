Social shifts follow as Durga Puja rises in popularity across U.P.

October 14, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Lucknow

Azad Murtikar, 36, in Kanpur has been a busy man for the last few months, what with the deadline pressures he faces thanks to an increased demand for Durga idols for the upcoming Puja festivities.

“This year, the demand was huge. We made 350-odd Durga idols, sized between two to 12 feet. Most of the orders were from U.P.,” said Mr. Azad, who leads a group of 40 workers and runs the Baba Shiv Murti Kala Kendra.

Mr. Azad, who is in the trade of making such sculptures since the last two decades says in the last few years there is a growing demand for such Durga idols in Uttar Pradesh apart from the usual demand they received from West Bengal and other parts where he used to supply these items since the beginning in his profession with the help of the workers, who mostly hails from West Bengal.

On asked what is leading to the increasing demand, he said, “There is a change in people’s outlook as festivals like Durga Puja which used to be celebrated in a low scale across U.P. is now being celebrated widely and with great elan.”

The group designs Durga idols for all nine forms of the deity, made up of different kind materials such as natural clay, polymer clay or polystyrene thermocol et al. with a price range varying from ₹1,500 to ₹40,000.

In U.P. at the Gorakhpur Railway Station, artists from West Bengal are making idols after a gap of 22 years which is to be showcased in two different places - Bakshipur locality and nearby Kaptanganj town.

“Our slot for musical performance on most of the days in the Puja are booked. With the internet taking centre stage, no festival remained confined to a State, it is true for the Durga Puja also,” said Ravi Kant, who leads a Gonda based Jai Maa Ambe Musical group.

Members of the Bengali community, some of whom are residents U.P. for several decades now, agreed that the Puja festivities have gained prominence in the State in the last few years.

“Yes, the Puja is now celebrated on much larger scale even outside the Bengali community, with a localised and perhaps a more Hinduised flavour,” said Mrinal Roy, who originally hails from West Bengal, but resides in Lucknow since more than three decades.

When queried what he means by a ‘Hinduised flavour’, he explains, “We previously had stalls of mutton chops, fish chops, chicken chops, and nobody would object to the same. But nowadays societies ask us to remove it. For many among us [of Bengali descendant] it continues to be a cultural celebration, whereas in Uttar Pradesh it is becoming more of a religious celebration,” added Mr. Roy, who is a social activist.

The U.P. government chose October 14 for launching the fourth phase of Mission Shakti, an integrated empowerment programme for the safety, security, and empowerment of women on Shardiya Navratri, highlighting the symbolism attached to the Durga Puja with respect to women.

The U.P. government has also planned different initiatives for women of all walks of life including government employees in the fourth phase.

“Rural women will be ensured economic self-reliance by connecting them with self-help groups, while in urban areas, enhancing the skills of women and linking them with employment opportunities with an aim to connect 8,97,380 families with self-help groups, ensuring their social and economic self-reliance by engaging them in livelihood activities. Moreover, efforts will be made to identify widows, helpless, abandoned, and destitute women and help them find employment with the assistance of social workers,” the U.P. government said, while briefing about the fourth phase of Mission Shakti to start around Durga Puja.

U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath held meetings with senior officials instructing them to make all preparations for the launch on the holy occasion, and issued directions for the convenience of devotees during the Puja along with guidelines for fire safety in Durga pandals across the State.

