Social media storm uproots selfie notice

A small banner announcing strict action against taking photos and selfies on the Kalidas Marg, where the residences of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh are located, was removed on Thursday after much criticism on social media.

“In this VIP area taking photos and selfies are punishable crime. Those caught will have to face strict action,” the banner put up on Wednesday at the gate of Kalidas Marg proclaimed.

However, as the photo of the banner went viral on social media and drew criticism for the Yogi Adityanath government, it was quickly removed. Former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the State government. “Gift to people on New Year by the State government. Taking selifie can invite UPCOCA,” he tweeted.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday tabled stringent Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime (UPCOC) Bill, 2017, which was severely criticised by the Opposition.

Officials were tight-lipped on the matter. Principal Secretary, Information, Awanish Awasthi also did not reply when asked about it.