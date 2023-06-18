Social alliance of Backward Classes, Dalits and minorities will defeat BJP in U.P., says Akhilesh

June 18, 2023 02:45 am | Updated June 17, 2023 09:35 pm IST - Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said a social alliance of “PDA - pichde (Backward Classes), Dalits and alapsankhayak (minorities)“ will make sure that the BJP bites the dust in the State in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“Our slogan is ‘80 harao, BJP hatao’ [defeat BJP in all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, remove the party from Delhi]. In 2024, the ‘PDA’ will defeat the BJP-led alliance. In 2024, inflation and unemployment will be a big issue. The poor, farmers and youth will vote against the BJP,” Mr. Yadav said in a statement.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added that the formula for Opposition unity can be that the party which is strong in a particular State remain at the forefront while contesting elections there.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Elections and unity require a big heart. The parties who want to defeat the BJP should show a big heart in supporting the SP in Uttar Pradesh. Our only target is to defeat the BJP in all the 80 seats of the State,” said Mr. Yadav. He reiterated that if the saffron party has to be removed in 2024, it must be defeated in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Yadav further attacked the BJP-led State government alleging that nothing was done during the six-year tenure of the Yogi government. “During the six-year tenure of the government, neither a district hospital nor an airport was built. There was a lot of hope for investment in the State, in reality, investors are not being found. Under our regime, HCL came to U.P. without an investment meet, Samsung’s plant was set up. But now, nothing is happening,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT