Soccer oasis in mining-hit Meghalaya ‘desert’

January 13, 2023

Rat-hole coal mining shaved off much of the greenery around Khliehriat and adjoining Ladrymbai, together the hub of the black gold business less than two decades ago.

A rectangular patch of artificial green in Khliehriat – the headquarters of East Jaintia Hills district 97 km from State capital Shillong – may not be compensation enough. But it has lifted moods in the mining-affected areas where soccer dreams never quite materialised.

On Thursday, the State’s Revenue Minister, Kyrmen Shylla unveiled East Jaintia Hills district’s first Astroturf arena on the outskirts of Khliehriat. It was more than just a formality for him.

“I was overcome by emotion inaugurating the football stadium on the land my father, C. Sympli donated decades ago,” he told a crowd who came to witness the inaugural match between the East Jaintia District Football Association and the Combined Team of Headmen, Officers and Legislator. The latter won 4-3 in the penalty shootout after the match was tied 3-3 in regulation and extra time.

For the locals and the district authorities, what mattered more was the source of funding for the stadium.

“The Khliehriat stadium is probably the first in Meghalaya, if not the northeast, established from the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMTF), set up from 30% of the royalty the government gets from the mining of major and minor minerals in a particular district,” the district’s Deputy Commissioner, Abhilash Baranwal told The Hindu.

Barring the lights to be put up within a week, the stadium cost more than ₹2.5 crore with ₹20 lakh donated by Mr. Shylla.

Although the stadium is set amid abandoned rat-hole coal mines in a corrugated landscape almost devoid of trees, the funding came from limestone mining in the district beyond. East Jaintia Hills gets an average ₹5 crore as royalty from limestone mining, deemed as disorganised as coal mining was by environmentalists.

According to the district’s official website, the Jaintia Hills have a total deposit of 37.25 million tonnes of coal and 1,054 million tonnes of limestone. Meghalaya has about 9% of India’s total limestone reserves, feeding cement plants in the State and elsewhere.

“The DMTF was set up in 2017, after the Centre announced the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana envisaged to make miners give back to the areas and the people affected by mining-related operations,” Mr. Baranwal said.

The other activities carried out from the DMTF fund include drinking water supply, healthcare, education and skill development. District officials said the DMTF has been helping atone for the bad name East Jaintia Hills earned due to rat-hole coal mining that was banned by the National Green Tribunal in April 2014.

But coal-laden trucks, allegedly loaded from illegal mines in remote locations, continue to be seized in the district. About 1 lakh tonne coal was seized in East Jaintia Hills over the past few months, but money from the official auctioning of such coal does not go to the DMTF of any district.