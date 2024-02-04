Snowfall in Kashmir valley disrupts flight operations

February 04, 2024 11:38 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - Srinagar

All flights to and from Srinagar airport in Kashmir were cancelled on February 4 due to snowfall in the valley, officials said here.

“All the flights have been cancelled for the day due to bad weather at Srinagar,” an official of the Airport Authority of India said.

The official said the snowfall, which began late Saturday night, had stopped briefly early in the morning, allowing clearance of the runway.

“However, the snowfall started again before any flights could operate,” he added.

The plains of Kashmir are witnessing moderate snowfall while heavy snowfall has been reported in the higher reaches of the valley.

Snow clearance operations are being carried out since early hours to ensure that the roads are traffic worthy.

Authorities have advised motorists to drive carefully in view of the slippery roads.

