Snow shies away from Shimla

February 08, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Even as the winter is at its fag end, a rich spell of snow has so far shied away from Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, triggering anxiety among environmentalists. Over the past decade, the ecologically fragile Himalayan State has been witnessing an inconsistent, abrupt and reducing trend of snowfall.

On January 23, Shimla -- the erstwhile capital of British India -- finally received a meagre six centimetres of snow. It was mostly limited to Jakhu hill, the highest point of the town, while other areas were deprived of the white mantle.

In fact, the snowfall recorded in Shimla town so far this year is the third lowest since the last century, according to historical data available with the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In the winter of 2005-06, Shimla recieved no snowfall at all, between November and March, while it got a scant 1.8 cm of snow in 2009-10.

According to the data, Shimla has had a choppy record over the last few decade, seeing an inconsistent decline in snowfall: 2010-11 (31.5 cm), 2011-12 (119.4 cm), 2012-13 (92.8 cm), 2013-14 (76 cm), 2014-15 (83.8 cm), 2015-16 (25 cm), 2016-17 (106.5 cm), 2017-18 (20.8 cm), 2018-19 (128.8 cm), 2019-20 (198.7 cm), 2020-21 (67 cm) and 2021-22 (161.7 cm).

Shifting patterns

These figures show a gradual trend of an inconsistent, abrupt, and decreasing snowfall in Shimla over the past two decades, which should be a matter of concern in the ecologically vulnerable State.

“There has been a shift in the pattern of snowfall and precipitation over the years,” Surender Paul, director of the IMD at Shimla, told The Hindu. “Also, the seasons are showing a shifting pattern. The winter months have reduced and the snowfall in peak winter is reducing slightly. Earlier snowfall in the months of December, January, February, and even March was a regular feature in Shimla, but now it’s not the same. The historical snow data is indicative that Shimla is witnessing a decreasing snowfall, in fact, the average precipitation tendency has been decreasing. Snowfall and rainfall on average are seeing a decreasing trend across the State during the past decade or so. A gradual rise in temperature could be a reason behind this,” he added.

“Climate inconsistency, invariability, and abruptness is another feature, which has been observed over the years. At times, there are intense cold conditions or it’s too warm. This has resulted in extreme weather events of excess rain or snow at one point in time and little or no precipitation or snow at all in another season. These days, we see it’s bright and sunny in Shimla, while two decades ago, mostly overcast conditions used to prevail during winter months,” he noted.

Urbanisation impact

A study conducted jointly by Himachal Pradesh’s State Centre on Climate Change and the Space Applications Centre at Ahmedabad, using Advanced Wide Field Sensor satellite data, revealed that all major river basins -- including the Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab and Beas in Himachal Pradesh -- saw the area under snow decrease 18.5% in the winter of 2020-21 in comparison to the previous year.

S.S. Randhawa, a co-author of the study, said that there was a possibility that following rapid urbanisation and an increase in vehicular traffic, micro-climatic changes were taking place. “Rapid urbanisation, a rise in temperature, besides weak western disturbances are factors that could be impacting the snowfall pattern in Shimla,” he said.

About one-third of the total geographical area of Himachal Pradesh remains under thick snow cover during the winter season. Most of the major rivers such as Chenab, Beas, Parvati, Baspa, Spiti, Ravi, Sutlej -- and their perennial tributaries originating from the Himalayas -- depend upon the seasonal snow cover for their discharge dependability. The snow cover also helps in controlling the accumulation and ablation patterns of the glaciated regions of the State. Notably, the seasonal snow cover is a major input in controlling the hydrology of the river basins.