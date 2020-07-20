Other States

Smuggling racket: Army jawan arrested

The Punjab police on Monday said they have arrested an Army jawan and three others for alleged connection with an arms and drug smuggling racket busted last week.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said the total number arrests in the case now stands at eight.

He said Ramandeep Singh, an Army jawan, was arrested from Bareilly.

